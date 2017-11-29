Loading
29-Nov-2017 10:30 AM

Aeroflot Group pax up 12% to 4.3m in Oct-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (28-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers: 4.3 million, +12.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.3 million, +6.5%;
    • International: 2.0 million, +19.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.2%, +1.2ppt;
    • Domestic: 83.0%, +2.9ppts;
    • International: 81.7%, +0.1ppt;
  • Cargo and mail: 27,212 tonnes, +25.1%;
    • Domestic: 12,012 tonnes, +13.7%;
    • International: 15,201 tonnes, +35.8%.

Aeroflot traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers: 2.9 million, +11.9%;
    • Domestic: 1.4 million, +12.2%;
    • International: 1.5 million, +11.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 81.4%, -0.5ppts;
    • Domestic: 83.6%, -0.5ppts;
    • International: 80.3%, -0.5ppt;
  • Cargo and mail: 22,019 tonnes, +17.1%;
    • Domestic: 7603 tonnes, -1.9%;
    • International: 14,416 tonnes, +30.5%. [more - original PR]

