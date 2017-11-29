Aeroflot Group pax up 12% to 4.3m in Oct-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (28-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 4.3 million, +12.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.3 million, +6.5%;
- International: 2.0 million, +19.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.2%, +1.2ppt;
- Domestic: 83.0%, +2.9ppts;
- International: 81.7%, +0.1ppt;
- Cargo and mail: 27,212 tonnes, +25.1%;
- Domestic: 12,012 tonnes, +13.7%;
- International: 15,201 tonnes, +35.8%.
Aeroflot traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 2.9 million, +11.9%;
- Domestic: 1.4 million, +12.2%;
- International: 1.5 million, +11.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.4%, -0.5ppts;
- Domestic: 83.6%, -0.5ppts;
- International: 80.3%, -0.5ppt;
- Cargo and mail: 22,019 tonnes, +17.1%;
- Domestic: 7603 tonnes, -1.9%;
- International: 14,416 tonnes, +30.5%. [more - original PR]