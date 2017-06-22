Aeroflot Group pax up 16% to 4.1m in May-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (21-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:

Passengers: 4.1 million, +15.8% year-on-year; Domestic: 2.3 million, +8.4%; International: 1.8 million, +26.3%;

Passenger load factor: 79.8%, +1.6ppts; Domestic: 80.0%, -0.7ppt; International: 79.6%, +3.2ppts;

Cargo and mail: 21,469 tonnes, +44.6%; Domestic: 9324 tonnes, +13.8%; International: 12,145 tonnes, +82.7%;



