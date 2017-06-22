Loading
22-Jun-2017 9:40 AM

Aeroflot Group pax up 16% to 4.1m in May-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (21-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:

  • Passengers: 4.1 million, +15.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.3 million, +8.4%;
    • International: 1.8 million, +26.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 79.8%, +1.6ppts;
    • Domestic: 80.0%, -0.7ppt;
    • International: 79.6%, +3.2ppts;
  • Cargo and mail: 21,469 tonnes, +44.6%;
    • Domestic: 9324 tonnes, +13.8%;
    • International: 12,145 tonnes, +82.7%;

Aeroflot traffic highlights for May-2017:

  • Passengers: 2.7 million, +12.4%;
    • Domestic: 1.3 million, +6.3%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +18.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 79.6%, +1.2ppts;
    • Domestic: 83.0%, -0.2ppt;
    • International: 77.9%, +2.3ppts;
  • Cargo and mail: 18,432 tonnes, +41.0%;
    • Domestic: 6512 tonnes, -1.0%;
    • International: 11,921 tonnes, +83.4%. [more - original PR]