22-Jun-2017 9:40 AM
Aeroflot Group pax up 16% to 4.1m in May-2017
Aeroflot Group reported (21-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 4.1 million, +15.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.3 million, +8.4%;
- International: 1.8 million, +26.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 79.8%, +1.6ppts;
- Domestic: 80.0%, -0.7ppt;
- International: 79.6%, +3.2ppts;
- Cargo and mail: 21,469 tonnes, +44.6%;
- Domestic: 9324 tonnes, +13.8%;
- International: 12,145 tonnes, +82.7%;
Aeroflot traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 2.7 million, +12.4%;
- Domestic: 1.3 million, +6.3%;
- International: 1.4 million, +18.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 79.6%, +1.2ppts;
- Domestic: 83.0%, -0.2ppt;
- International: 77.9%, +2.3ppts;
- Cargo and mail: 18,432 tonnes, +41.0%;
- Domestic: 6512 tonnes, -1.0%;
- International: 11,921 tonnes, +83.4%. [more - original PR]