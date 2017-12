Aeroflot Group net profit down 38% in nine months ended Sep-2017 under IFRS

Aeroflot Group reported (30-Nov-2017) the following consolidated financial highlights for the nine months ended Sep-2017, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):

Revenue: RUB404,773 million (EUR6250.9 million), +6.2% year-on-year; Passenger: RUB350,502 million (EUR5412.8), +7.4%; Cargo: RUB11,300 million (EUR174.5 million), +37.2%;

Operating costs: RUB362,911 million (EUR5604.4 million), +15.4%; Aircraft fuel: RUB89,944 million (EUR1389.0 million), +21.7%; Aircraft servicing and passenger services: RUB74,706 million (EUR1153.7 million), +15.3%; Staff: RUB60,509 million (EUR934.4 million), +25.8%;

Operating profit: RUB41,862 million (EUR646.5 million), -37.5%;

Net profit: RUB27,148 million (EUR419.2 million), -38.0%;

EBITDAR: RUB101,016 million (EUR1560.0 million), -16.1%;

EBITDA: RUB53,306 million (EUR823.2 million), -30.9%;

Cash and short term investments: RUB61,336 million (EUR947.2 million);

Total debt: RUB110,262 million (EUR1702.8 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015443 for nine months ended Sep-2017. [more - original PR - English/Russian]