Aeroflot Group improves results in 2019 despite external pressures

Aeroflot deputy CEO for commerce and finance Andrey Chikhanchin stated (03-Mar-2020) Aeroflot Group increased passengers by 9%, revenue by 10.8% and recorded a net profit of RUB13.5 billion (EUR186 million) in 2019, despite high fuel prices, foreign exchange pressure, the closure of Pakistan's airspace and a high base effect. Mr Chikhanchin added 4Q2019 results were improved as a result of revenue and cost management initiatives. Initiatives included active capacity management, enhancement of passenger service quality and strict cost control. [more - original PR - English/Russian]