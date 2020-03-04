Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Mar-2020 12:13 PM

Aeroflot Group improves results in 2019 despite external pressures

Aeroflot deputy CEO for commerce and finance Andrey Chikhanchin stated (03-Mar-2020) Aeroflot Group increased passengers by 9%, revenue by 10.8% and recorded a net profit of RUB13.5 billion (EUR186 million) in 2019, despite high fuel prices, foreign exchange pressure, the closure of Pakistan's airspace and a high base effect. Mr Chikhanchin added 4Q2019 results were improved as a result of revenue and cost management initiatives. Initiatives included active capacity management, enhancement of passenger service quality and strict cost control. [more - original PR - English/Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More