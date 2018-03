Aeroflot Group IFRS operating profit decline 36% in 2017

Aeroflot Group reported (01-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights for 2017, according to IFRS:

Revenue: RUB532,934 million (EUR8103 million), +7.5% year-on-year; Scheduled passenger: RUB427,529 million (EUR6500 million), +5.9%; Charter passenger: RUB30,861 million (EUR469.2 million), +75.2%; Cargo: RUB16,526 million (EUR251.3 million), +31.3%;

Total operating costs: RUB492,523 million (EUR7488 million), +13.8%; Fuel: RUB122,685 million (EUR1259 million), +20.8%; Aircraft servicing and passenger services: RUB96,418 million (EUR1466 million), +10.5%; Labour: RUB82,801 million (EUR1259 million), +28.0%;

Operating profit: RUB40,411 million (EUR614.4 million), -36.1%;

Net profit: RB23,060 million (EUR350.6 million), -40.6%;

Passengers: 50.1 million, +15.4%;

Passenger load factor: 82.8%, +1.4ppt;

Cash and short term investments: RUB54,909 million (EUR834.8 million);

Net debt: RUB104,792 million (EUR1593 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015204