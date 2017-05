Aeroflot Group announced (25-May-2017) plans to operate a fleet of 402 aircraft by 2022. The Group plans to increase the number of domestic aircraft in the fleet with the introduction of 50 Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft and 50 MC-21 aircraft. 28 A350-900 and six additional Boeing 777-300ER will also enter service by 2025. [more - original PR - Russian]