26-Sep-2017 10:02 AM

Aeroflot Group pax up 16% to 5.3m in Aug-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (25-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 5.3 million, +16.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.9 million, +9.7%;
    • International: 2.4 million, +24.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 89.9%, +0.2ppt;
    • Domestic: 91.5%, -0.7ppt;
    • International: 88.8%, +1.1ppts;
  • Cargo and mail: 23,047 tonnes, +30.7%;
    • Domestic: 10,580 tonnes, +5.4%;
    • International: 12,467 tonnes, +64.1%;

Aeroflot traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 3.2 million, +15.4%;
    • Domestic: 1.6 million, +15.1%;
    • International: 1.7 million, +15.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 88.1%, -0.4ppt;
    • Domestic: 90.7%, -1.5ppts;
    • International: 86.7%, +0.2ppt;
  • Cargo and mail: 19,145 tonnes, +29.5%;
    • Domestic: 6953 tonnes, -5.0%;
    • International: 12,192 tonnes, +63.3%. [more - original PR]

