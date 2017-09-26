Aeroflot Group pax up 16% to 5.3m in Aug-2017

Aeroflot Group reported (25-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:
- Passengers: 5.3 million, +16.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.9 million, +9.7%;
- International: 2.4 million, +24.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 89.9%, +0.2ppt;
- Domestic: 91.5%, -0.7ppt;
- International: 88.8%, +1.1ppts;
- Cargo and mail: 23,047 tonnes, +30.7%;
- Domestic: 10,580 tonnes, +5.4%;
- International: 12,467 tonnes, +64.1%;
Aeroflot traffic highlights for Aug-2017:
- Passengers: 3.2 million, +15.4%;
- Domestic: 1.6 million, +15.1%;
- International: 1.7 million, +15.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 88.1%, -0.4ppt;
- Domestic: 90.7%, -1.5ppts;
- International: 86.7%, +0.2ppt;
- Cargo and mail: 19,145 tonnes, +29.5%;
- Domestic: 6953 tonnes, -5.0%;
- International: 12,192 tonnes, +63.3%. [more - original PR]