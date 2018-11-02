Aeroflot Group announces '100 Million Passengers by Our 100th Anniversary' growth strategy

Aeroflot Group announced (01-Nov-2018) a growth strategy for the period to 2023 titled '100 Million Passengers by Our 100th Anniversary'. The new strategy was adopted after Aeroflot Group achieved the goals of its previous 'Strategy 2025' ahead of schedule. The Group is now targeting 90 million to 100 million passengers in 2023, when Aeroflot will celebrate its centenary. The strategy specifies the following goals:

I: Pobeda to be a key growth driver. Aeroflot anticipates Pobeda will carry 25 million to 30 million passengers p/a by 2023;

To increase international transit traffic from five million passengers in 2017 to between 10 million and 15 million by 2023;

III: To open regional hubs across Russia by 2023. Aeroflot aims to create three regional hubs in Sochi, Ekaterinburg and Novosibirsk, as well as one international hub in Krasnoyarsk;

To increase the share of modern Russian manufactured aircraft in the Aeroflot's fleet;

V: To increase the level of digitalisation across Aeroflot Group in order to maximise operational efficiency. [more - original PR]