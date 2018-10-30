Become a CAPA Member
30-Oct-2018 7:57 AM

Aeroflot Group aims to increase pax to more than 90m by 2023

Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev announced (29-Oct-2018) plans to increase traffic to between 90 million and 100 million passengers p/a by 2023. Aeroflot Group handled 50.1 million passengers in 2017 and expects to record 56 million passengers in 2018. Mr Savelyev said: "In 1990, Aeroflot was listed in the Guinness Book of Records. We provided services to 139 million people... in 1994 the traffic dropped to 3.1 million". Mr Savelyev added: "According to experts, in 2017 all airlines carried 124 million Russians, and Russian airlines alone carried 105 million people. There is a 6.4 per cent growth; therefore, it is possible to reach 189 million by 2023. This is why we want at least a half, so that it would not exceed half of the controlling stock, the market share". [more - original PR - English/Russian]

