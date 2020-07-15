Become a CAPA Member
15-Jul-2020 10:08 AM

Aeroflot CEO provides snapshot of Aeroflot Group in 2027/2028

Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev provided (14-Jul-2020) the following snapshot of Aeroflot Group by 2027 to 2028:

  • Aeroflot: To focus on five star status, operate 170 aircraft fleet and handle 35 million to 40 million p/a;
  • Pobeda: To operate 170 medium haul aircraft fleet and handle 55 million to 65 million passengers p/a;
  • Rossiya - Russian Airlines: To focus on meeting social needs and operating domestic aircraft. The carrier's fleet will comprise 250 aircraft, including 235 Russian made aircraft. Irkut MC-21 will also be deployed by Aeroflot if it "turns out to be a good aircraft". [more - original PR - English/Russian]

