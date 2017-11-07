Loading
7-Nov-2017 11:54 PM

Aeroflot CEO outlines progress towards strategic goals for 2025

Aeroflot director general and CEO Vitaly Saveliev, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, outlined (07-Nov-2017) progress made towards achieving the following group strategic targets by 2025:

  • Rank among the top 20 airlines worldwide by passenger numbers: Increased from 68th in 2009 to 18th in 2016;
  • Rank among the top five airlines in Europe by passenger numbers: Increased from 15th in 2009 to seventh in 2016;
  • Record more than 70 million passengers p/a: Increased from 11.1 million in 2009 to 43.4 million in 2016;
  • Record more than 30 million domestic passengers p/a: Increased from 4.9 million in 2009 to 25.2 million in 2016.

