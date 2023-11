Aeroflot Bonus introduces qualifying miles conversion service

Aeroflot introduced (03-Nov-2023) the ability to convert regular miles to 'qualifying miles' under the Aeroflot Bonus programme. The conversion service is available to any member who has made at least one flight in the last 12 months at a fare that includes the accumulation of reward miles. Conversion is available online at the following rates:

1000 qualifying miles for 7500 regular miles;

5000 qualifying miles for 30,000 regular miles;

10,000 qualifying miles for 55,000 regular miles;

20,000 qualifying miles for 100,000 regular miles.

The airline introduced qualifying miles to enable members to more rapidly increase their membership tier. Qualifying miles were previously only awarded for flights. With the conversion option, members can earn miles with co-branded bank cards and for other purchases and convert these miles to qualifying miles. [more - original PR - Russian]