Aeroflot attributes net loss in 1Q2019 to seasonality, fuel and exchange rate movements

Aeroflot attributed (30-Apr-2019) its 1Q2019 RUB16,850 million (EUR232.6 million) net loss to the impact of the low season, fuel price pressures and an increasing impact of currency exchange factors. Aeroflot stated: "Winter season is the most challenging season for the industry, as airlines have to cover fixed costs while demand for their services is significantly lower". Aeroflot and Aeroflot Group plan to continue active revenue management and strict cost control throughout 2019. [more - original PR - English/Russian]