Aeroflot appoints new director general

Aeroflot's board appointed (08-Apr-2022) Sergey Aleksandrovsky as director general and management board chairman. Mr Aleksandrovsky previously held the position of Rossiya - Russian Airlines director general and was appointed Aeroflot deputy director general in Mar-2022. The board also appointed deputy director general and flight director Eduard Sovetkin to the management board and dismissed Andrey Panov from the management board due to his resignation. [more - original PR - Russian]