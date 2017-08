Aeroflot Group net profit up 17% in 1H2017 under IFRS

Aeroflot Group reported (29-Aug-2017) the following consolidated, financial highlights for 1H2017, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):

Revenue: RUB 234,860 million (EUR3745.5), +4.9% year-on-year; Passenger: RUB200,799 million (EUR3202.3), +6.7%; Cargo: RUB7183 million (EUR114.6 million), +37.7%;

Operating costs: RUB227,163 million (EUR3622.8 million), +13.3%; Aircraft fuel: RUB56,217 million (EUR896.5 million), +25.5%; Aircraft servicing and passenger services: RUB45,961 million (EUR733.0 million), +14.6%; Staff: RUB38,324 million (EUR611.2 million), +23.5%;

Operating profit: RUB7697 million (EUR122.8 million), -66.9%;

Net profit: RUB2890 million (EUR46.1 million), +17.1%;

Cash and short term investments: RUB88,133 million (EUR1405.5 million);

Total debt: RUB130,751 million (EUR2085.2 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015948 for 1H2017 [more - original PR - English/Russian]