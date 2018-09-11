Aeroflot and UAC sign agreement for delivery of 100 SSJ100s by 2026
Aeroflot and United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) signed (10-Sep-2018) an agreement for the delivery of 100 Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft between 2019 and 2026. The aircraft will be configured with 12 business and 75 economy class seats. The final contract will be signed after the parties agree on material terms of the transaction and corporate approvals have been obtained. Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said: "We have signed the largest aircraft delivery agreement in Aeroflot's history, under which the Company will receive 100 modern Russian-built SSJ100 aircraft. Including the expected delivery of 50 MC-21, by 2026 Aeroflot will operate 200 Russian-built aircraft". Aeroflot operates 49 SSJ100 aircraft and is expecting the delivery of the 50th aircraft. Aeroflot first deployed the aircraft on 16-Jun-2011. Russia's President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the quality of the UAC aircraft would be at the highest level. [more - original PR - Aeroflot - English/Russian] [more - original PR - SCAC_- English/Russian - II] [more - original PR - Presidential Executive Office - English/Russian - III]