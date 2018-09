Aeroflot Group deputy CEO for commerce and finance Andrey Chikhanchin, in a conference call on 30-Aug-2018, confirmed (Sep-2018) plans to launch "several regional bases". Mr Chikhanchin said: "We call these bases 'hubs', but in fact they are not true hubs with wave connectivity like at Sheremetyevo airport". Mr Chikhanchin added that the regional bases will be developed by Aeroflot and Pobeda. [more - original PR]