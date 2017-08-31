Loading
Aeroflot Group updates fleet delivery schedule

Aeroflot Group updated (Aug-2017) the aircraft delivery schedule to 2021 and beyond:

2018:

  • Delivery: 43 aircraft, including Boeing 777 (five), A320 (10), A321 (four), 737 (16) and Sukhoi SSJ100 (eight);
  • Phase out: 19 aircraft, including A319 (eight), A320 (nine), 737 (one) and Bombardier DHC-8 (one);

2019:

  • Delivery: Nine aircraft, including A350 (three) and 737 (six);
  • Phase out: 28 aircraft, including A330 (three), A319 (eight), A320 (11), A321 (two), 737 (one) and DHC-8 (three);

2020:

  • Delivery: Three aircraft, including A350 (three);
  • Phase out: 18 aircraft, including A330 (four), A319 (three), A320 (10) and DHC-8 (one);

2021 and beyond:

  • Delivery: 13 aircraft, including A350 (13);
  • Phase out: 310 aircraft, including A330 (15), 777 (26), 747 (nine), A350 (22), A319 (15), A320 (42), A321 (32), 737 (84), SSJ100 (50), Antonov AN-148 (six), DHC-8 (six) and DHC-6 (three).

Aeroflot Group operates 303 aircraft as at 1H2017. [more - original PR - Russian/English]

