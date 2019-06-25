Aero K Airlines to focus on sectors of 2-3 hours to Japan, China, Taiwan and Vietnam

Aero K Airlines director of strategic communications Yongduk Choi, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, said (25-Jun-2019) the carrier's network development strategy will be focused on sectors of two to three hours in length in order to maximise efficiency. By its third year of operations, the airline plans to operate routes 21 cities in five countries, focused on Japan, China, Taiwan and Vietnam. The airline will concentrate on secondary cities in China, with Shandong as its initial destination. The airline will also operate to "popular" destinations in Japan and Taiwan first, followed by "multiple" other destinations.