Aerion set to freeze design for supersonic aircraft by 2020, first flight due in 2023

Aerion CEO Tom Vice announced (15-Oct-2018) the company, working in close collaboration with Lockheed Martin and GE Aviation, has concluded the conceptual design phase for the AS2 supersonic business jet and had embarked on preliminary design. The design phase for the aircraft is due to conclude in Jun-2020. Mr Vince said the company is "on track to fly in 2023, and before that year is out cross the Atlantic at supersonic speed, which will be the first supersonic crossing since the Concorde's retirement 20 years earlier". [more - original PR]