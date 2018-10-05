Become a CAPA Member
AerCap signs 62 aircraft lease deals in 3Q2018, purchases 12 aircraft and sells 13 others

AerCap Holdings reported (04-Oct-2018 ) the following major business transactions during 3Q2018:

  • Signed lease agreements for 62 aircraft, including nine widebody aircraft and 53 narrowbody aircraft;
  • Purchased 12 aircraft, comprising six A320neo family aircraft, two A350s, two Boeing 737 MAX 8s and two 787-9s;
  • Executed sale transactions for 13 aircraft, including four A320 family aircraft, two A330s, one A340, one 737NG, one 757, two 767-300ERs, one 777-200ER and one 777-300;
  • Signed financing transactions for USD750 million. [more - original PR]

