AerCap sells 21 aircraft portfolio to Peregrine Aviation

AerCap Holdings signed (19-Dec-2017) an agreement to sell a 21 aircraft portfolio to Peregrine Aviation, an investment entity established by NCB Capital. The portfolio consists of a mix of widebody and narrowbody aircraft. AerCap will retain an equity stake in the portfolio and will provide technical and lease management services in its capacity as the portfolio servicer. The acquisition is part financed with a non-recourse term loan arranged by BNP Paribas, Citibank and Credit Suisse. AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said with completion of the sale, AerCap has sold or contracted to sell approximately USD2.4 billion of mid life assets in 2017. [more - original PR - AerCap] [more - original PR - NBC Capital]