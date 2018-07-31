31-Jul-2018 9:53 AM
AerCap revenue and profits decline in 2Q/1H2018
AerCap reported (30-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: USD1195 million, -5% year-on-year;
- Lease revenue: USD1131 million, -2%;
- Basic lease rents: USD1023 million, -3%;
- Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD107.9 million, +4%;
- Net gain on sale of assets: USD51.2 million, -26%;
- Lease revenue: USD1131 million, -2%;
- Net profit: USD254.3 million, -10.1%;
- Total revenue: USD1195 million, -5% year-on-year;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total revenue: USD2414 million, -3%;
- Lease revenue: USD2251 million, -3%;
- Basic lease rents: USD2056 million, -3%;
- Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD195.3 million, +1%;
- Net gain on sale of assets: USD140.5 million, +20%;
- Lease revenue: USD2251 million, -3%;
- Net profit: USD520.1 million, -4.4%;
- Total assets: USD42,019 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1599 million;
- Total liabilities: USD33,296 million. [more - original PR]
- Total revenue: USD2414 million, -3%;