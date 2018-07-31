Become a CAPA Member
31-Jul-2018

AerCap revenue and profits decline in 2Q/1H2018

AerCap reported (30-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total revenue: USD1195 million, -5% year-on-year;
      • Lease revenue: USD1131 million, -2%;
        • Basic lease rents: USD1023 million, -3%;
        • Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD107.9 million, +4%;
      • Net gain on sale of assets: USD51.2 million, -26%;
    • Net profit: USD254.3 million, -10.1%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total revenue: USD2414 million, -3%;
      • Lease revenue: USD2251 million, -3%;
        • Basic lease rents: USD2056 million, -3%;
        • Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD195.3 million, +1%;
      • Net gain on sale of assets: USD140.5 million, +20%;
    • Net profit: USD520.1 million, -4.4%;
    • Total assets: USD42,019 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1599 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD33,296 million. [more - original PR]

