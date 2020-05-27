AerCap reschedules delivery of 37 aircraft, talks with OEMs and customers ongoing

AerCap announced (26-May-2020) it has rescheduled the delivery of 37 aircraft that were previously expected to be delivered in 2021 and 2022. These aircraft are now expected to be delivered in 2023 and later years. The rescheduling has reduced cash capital expenditures in 2020 and 2021 by a total of approximately USD4.7 billion. AerCap now expects to have cash capital expenditures of approximately USD1.1 billion for the remainder of 2020 and approximately USD2.5 billion for 2021. Cash capital expenditures during these years is expected to be decreased further as AerCap continues discussions with aircraft manufacturers and customers. All of the aircraft delivering in 2020 and 2021 have already been placed on long term leases. AerCap has now rescheduled the delivery of over 100 aircraft that were originally planned to be delivered in 2020, 2021 and 2022. [more - original PR]