31-Oct-2018 11:52 AM

AerCap reports USD264m net profit in 3Q2018

AerCap reported (30-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Total revenue: USD1167 million, -8% year-on-year;
    • Lease revenue: USD1132 million, -6%;
      • Basic lease rents: USD1039 million, stable;
      • Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD93.9 million, -42%;
    • Net gain on sale of assets: USD20.0 million, -69%;
  • Net profit: USD264 million, -1%;
  • Total assets: USD42,150 million;
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: USD1409 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD33,226 million. [more - original PR]

