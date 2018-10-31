31-Oct-2018 11:52 AM
AerCap reports USD264m net profit in 3Q2018
AerCap reported (30-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Total revenue: USD1167 million, -8% year-on-year;
- Lease revenue: USD1132 million, -6%;
- Basic lease rents: USD1039 million, stable;
- Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD93.9 million, -42%;
- Net gain on sale of assets: USD20.0 million, -69%;
- Lease revenue: USD1132 million, -6%;
- Net profit: USD264 million, -1%;
- Total assets: USD42,150 million;
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: USD1409 million;
- Total liabilities: USD33,226 million. [more - original PR]