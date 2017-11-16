Loading
16-Nov-2017 10:02 AM

AerCap: 418 aircraft transactions completed in last 12 months, including 240 leases

AerCap, in its 2017 Investor Day presentation, reported (15-Nov-2017) it completed 418 aircraft transactions in the past 12 months, including 240 aircraft leases, 52 aircraft purchases and the sale/part-out of 126 aircraft. The lessor placed an order for 30 Boeing 787-9s at the Paris Air Show in Jun-2017 and is already placing aircraft from the order. The lessor's portfolio management strategy is focused on maintaining the most liquid aircraft types via acquisitions and disposals, with assets owned in "appropriate tax jurisdictions." [more - original PR]

