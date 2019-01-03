Become a CAPA Member
3-Jan-2019 7:37 AM

AerCap leased, purchased and sold 436 aircraft in 2018

AerCap reported (02-Jan-2019) the following major business transactions in 4Q2018 and FY2018:

  • 4Q2018:
    • Signed lease agreements for 72 aircraft, including eight widebody aircraft and 64 narrowbody aircraft;
    • Purchased 37 aircraft, including 26 A320neo family aircraft, two A350s, three Boeing 737 MAX 8s, five 787s and one Embraer E-Jets E2;
    • Executed sale transactions for 36 aircraft, including 14 A320 family aircraft, two A330s, six 737NGs, one 737 Classic, one 757, two 777-200ERs and one 777-300 from AerCap's owned portfolio and nine A320 family aircraft from AerCap's managed portfolio;
    • Signed financing transactions for USD500 million;
  • 2018:
    • Signed lease agreements for 257 aircraft;
    • Purchased 76 aircraft;
    • Executed sale transactions for 103 aircraft;
    • Signed financing transactions for USD6.9 billion. [more - original PR]

