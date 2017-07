AerCap reported (12-Jul-2017) the following major business transactions were made during 2Q2017:

Signed lease agreements for 65 aircraft, including 18 widebody and 47 narrowbody aircraft;

Purchased 11 aircraft, including eight A320neos, one A321neo and two Boeing 787-9s.

787-9s. Executed sale transactions for 32 aircraft;

Signed an agreement with Boeing for an order of 30 787-9 aircraft.