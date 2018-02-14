Loading
AerCap Holdings net profit declines in 4Q2017 but increases in 2017

AerCap Holdings reported (14-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total revenue: USD1263 million, -8% year-on-year;
      • Basic lease rents: USD1035 million, -2%;
      • Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD162.6 million, +2%;
      • Net gain on sale of assets: USD48.5 million, -17%;
    • Net profit: USD270.1 million, -26%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total revenue: USD5038 million, -2%;
      • Basic lease rents: USD4194 million, -5%;
      • Maintenance rents and other receipts: USD519.6 million, +10%;
      • Net gain on sale of assets: USD229.1 million, +65%;
    • Net profit: USD1080 million, +4%;
    • Total assets: USD42,040 million;
    • Total cash: USD2024 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD33,401 million. [more - original PR]

