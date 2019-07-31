AerCap expects to 'incur future delays on our scheduled Boeing 737 MAX deliveries'

AerCap delivered (30-Jul-2019) five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to an airline customer prior to the worldwide grounding of the aircraft by regulators and has 95 737 MAX aircraft on order. AerCap noted it is "uncertain when and under what conditions the Boeing 737 MAX will return to service and when Boeing will resume making deliveries of these aircraft". As a result, the company has "incurred delays and expect to incur future delays on our scheduled Boeing 737 MAX deliveries". [more - original PR]