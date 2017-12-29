AerCap exercises options to purchase 50 A320neo family aircraft

AerCap Holdings exercised (28-Dec-2017) options to purchase 50 A320neo family aircraft from Airbus, with deliveries starting from 2022. This transaction brings AerCap's firm orders for the A320neo Family aircraft to a total of 270, owned and on order. AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly stated: "As the largest lessor of the A320neo Family aircraft, we have already placed three quarters of our A320neo Family aircraft from our existing forward order book with Airbus. We have seen significant market appetite for these aircraft from our diverse customer base. This transaction is in line with our portfolio strategy of investing in the most in-demand modern technology aircraft in the world". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - SEC]

