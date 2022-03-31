AerCap continuing efforts to repossess aircraft from Russia

AerCap Holdings stated (30-Mar-2022) it continues to make efforts to repossess additional aircraft and engines from its former airline customers in Russia. However, the company stated: "It is unclear if we will be able to do so, or what the condition of these assets will be at the time of repossession". AerCap expects to recognise an impairment on assets in Russia that have not been returned as early as 1Q2022, but the company has not determined the amount of any impairment. Approximately 5% of AerCap's fleet by net book value was on lease to Russian airlines as of 31-Dec-2021. [more - original PR]