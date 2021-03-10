AerCap confirms it is in negotiations with GE concerning GECAS

AerCap confirmed (09-Mar-2021) discussions are ongoing between the company and General Electric (GE) with respect to the GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) business. AerCap stated the outcome of those discussions has yet to be determined, and there can be no guarantee that an agreement will be reached or on the terms of any agreement. No further statements will be made by the AerCap on the matter until the conclusion of those discussions. [more - original PR]