AerCap completes acquisition of GECAS from GE

AerCap announced (01-Nov-2021) it completed its acquisition of GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) from General Electric (GE). AerCap reported the acquisition lifts its portfolio to over 2000 aircraft, over 900 engines and over 300 helicopters. In addition, the company has an order book of approximately 450 aircraft. The aircraft fleet represents approximately 90% of the assets of the combined company. New technology aircraft are expected to make up 75% of the aircraft fleet by 2024. The combined company will serve approximately 300 customers globally and will be the largest customer for Airbus and Boeing. AerCap is now the global industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, including aircraft, engines and helicopters. Under the terms of the transaction, GE received 111.5 million newly issued AerCap shares, approximately USD23 billion of cash and USD1 billion of AerCap notes. GE now owns approximately 46% of AerCap's outstanding shares. In connection with this, Jennifer VanBelle has joined the board of directors of AerCap, bringing the total members to 10. [more - original PR]