29-Oct-2021 9:42 AM

Aer Lingus unveils summer 2022 schedule

Aer Lingus announced (28-Oct-2021) its summer 2022 schedule, including 16 trans-Atlantic routes. The carrier will operate 71 routes and 62 destinations in summer 2022. Aer Lingus chief strategy and planning officer Reid Moody stated: "This is an ambitious schedule for summer 2022 and an important step for the airline, and the country, as we reconnect Ireland to the world". Mr Moody added: "Month by month, we can see more and more people taking to the skies again". [more - original PR]

