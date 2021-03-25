25-Mar-2021 9:44 AM
Aer Lingus to launch four trans Atlantic services from Manchester
Aer Lingus announced (24-Mar-2021) plans to launch its first trans-Atlantic services nonstop from Manchester to the US and the Caribbean, which will create up to 120 new jobs:
- Manchester-New York John F Kennedy: Effective 29-Jul-2021 with A321LR equipment;
- Manchester-Orlando: Effective 29-Jul-2021, with A330-300;
- Manchester-Barbados: Effective 20-Oct-2021, with A330-300;
- Manchester-Boston: Effective summer 2022, with A321LR. [more - original PR]