25-Mar-2021 9:44 AM

Aer Lingus to launch four trans Atlantic services from Manchester

Aer Lingus announced (24-Mar-2021) plans to launch its first trans-Atlantic services nonstop from Manchester to the US and the Caribbean, which will create up to 120 new jobs:

