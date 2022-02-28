Aer Lingus summer schedule to 'reach 90% of 2019 levels' by peak: CEO

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton reported (25-Feb-2022) the carrier's summer 2022 schedule "triples capacity compared to summer 2021 and will reach 90% of 2019 levels by the summer peak". Ms Embleton said the "demand environment is now much more positive", although the airline will require time to deal with debt accumulated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding: "We also need to invest in adding new aircraft to our fleet. For these reasons the company will have to carefully manage its cost base and ensure that it is efficient and competitive going forward". [more - original PR]