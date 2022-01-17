Aer Lingus reports uptick in consumer travel confidence following easing of travel restrictions

Aer Lingus reported (14-Jan-2022) an increase in consumer travel confidence following the recent easing of travel restrictions for double vaccinated passengers by Ireland's Government. The carrier highlighted:

An uplift in searches for Munich (90%) and Geneva (65%);

Increased interest in European city break spots including Venice (81%) and Madrid (70%);

An increase in searches for city break locations across the UK including London (70%), Glasgow (72%), Birmingham (69%) and Edinburgh (63%);

Interest in travel to the US has also seen an increase since the easing of restrictions.

As previously reported by CAPA, the Irish Government removed the pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement for double vaccinated passengers entering the country on 06-Jan-2022. [more - original PR]