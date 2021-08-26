Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Aug-2021 3:55 PM

Aer Lingus pushes back launch of Manchester services to New York and Orlando

Aer Lingus delayed (25-Aug-2021) the launch of scheduled Manchester-New York JFK and Manchester-Orlando services due to continuing restrictions on travel into the US. The New York JFK service will now commence on 01-Dec-2021 and the Orlando service will commence on 11-Dec-2021. Aer Lingus (UK) Ltd remains fully committed to its services from Manchester Airport and its Manchester-Barbados service, scheduled to commence as planned on 20-Oct-2021, on a three times weekly basis. Both New York and Orlando services were due to start on 30-Sep-2021. Aer Lingus is contacting customers directly to offer either a full refund, re-accommodation on an alternative service or the option of a voucher with an additional 10%, for use across the Aer Lingus network over the next five years. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More