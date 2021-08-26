Aer Lingus pushes back launch of Manchester services to New York and Orlando

Aer Lingus delayed (25-Aug-2021) the launch of scheduled Manchester-New York JFK and Manchester-Orlando services due to continuing restrictions on travel into the US. The New York JFK service will now commence on 01-Dec-2021 and the Orlando service will commence on 11-Dec-2021. Aer Lingus (UK) Ltd remains fully committed to its services from Manchester Airport and its Manchester-Barbados service, scheduled to commence as planned on 20-Oct-2021, on a three times weekly basis. Both New York and Orlando services were due to start on 30-Sep-2021. Aer Lingus is contacting customers directly to offer either a full refund, re-accommodation on an alternative service or the option of a voucher with an additional 10%, for use across the Aer Lingus network over the next five years. [more - original PR]