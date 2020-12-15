Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Dec-2020 2:31 PM

Aer Lingus outlines proposed US services

Aer Lingus announced (09-Dec-2020) its initial service to the US will consist of operations between Manchester and New York, Orlando and Boston. With the closure of Thomas Cook Airlines in Sep-2019, all nonstop routes from Manchester to the US in 2021 are forecast to be served by only one operator, and 70% of the peak summer capacity is anticipated to be operated by Virgin Atlantic. In the first year of operations, Aer Lingus anticipates operating Manchester-New York JFK and Manchester-Orlando, as well as Manchester-Boston which is currently unserved. Aer Lingus intends to operate daily to New York, daily summer frequency and four times weekly winter frequency to Orlando, and daily summer frequency to Boston. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More