15-Dec-2020 2:31 PM
Aer Lingus outlines proposed US services
Aer Lingus announced (09-Dec-2020) its initial service to the US will consist of operations between Manchester and New York, Orlando and Boston. With the closure of Thomas Cook Airlines in Sep-2019, all nonstop routes from Manchester to the US in 2021 are forecast to be served by only one operator, and 70% of the peak summer capacity is anticipated to be operated by Virgin Atlantic. In the first year of operations, Aer Lingus anticipates operating Manchester-New York JFK and Manchester-Orlando, as well as Manchester-Boston which is currently unserved. Aer Lingus intends to operate daily to New York, daily summer frequency and four times weekly winter frequency to Orlando, and daily summer frequency to Boston. [more - original PR]