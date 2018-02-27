Loading
Aer Lingus operating profit up 16% in 2017

Aer Lingus reported (23-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Total revenue: EUR1859 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
  • Costs:
    • Labour: EUR345 million, +5.3%;
    • Fuel: EUR316 million, -0.9%;
  • Operating profit before exceptional items: EUR269 million, +15.5%;
  • Passenger yield: EUR 8.40 cents, -5.6%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: EUR 6.82 cents, -6.1%;
  • Total revenue per ASK: EUR 7.05 cents, -6.1%;
  • Total cost per ASK: EUR 6.03 cents, -7.6%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: EUR 4.83 cents, -6.4%. [more - original PR]

