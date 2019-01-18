Aer Lingus launches new livery and brand refresh emphasising European identity

Aer Lingus unveiled (17-Jan-2019) a brand refresh, 20 years after the airline last invested in new brand livery. Details include:

Shamrock logo maintained, with updated tilted logo symbolising dynamism and speed and heart shaped leaves to reflect hospitality;

New teal colour on aircraft livery;

New uniform designed by Irish designer Louise Kennedy.

Aer Lingus said the brand refresh reflects "Ireland in 2019", stating: "A society that is open, progressive, liberal, outward looking and dynamic, an Ireland that is proudly European and has become the destination of choice for inward investment". [more - original PR]