2-Dec-2021 8:43 AM

Aer Lingus launches daily Manchester-New York JFK service

Aer Lingus launched (01-Dec-2021) daily Manchester-New York JFK service on 01-Dec-2021. The carrier plans to operate the route with A321LR narrowbody equipment from 03-Dec-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline plans to launch four times weekly Manchester-Orlando service on 11-Dec-2021. Aer Lingus chief strategy and planning officer Reid Moody stated: "Today marks a very important day for Aer Lingus, as we launch our first flights from the UK to the United States as we recover and expand our trans-Atlantic network". [more - original PR]

