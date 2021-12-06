Aer Lingus extends 'Book with Confidence' policy until end of Jan-2022

Aer Lingus extended (02-Dec-2021) its 'Book with Confidence' policy until 31-Jan-2022, allowing customers with upcoming bookings on any fare type to change their travel dates free of charge up to two hours before they travel and as many times as they wish. The policy was introduced in 2020 to help customers navigate through changing travel restrictions. The carrier stated the policy will continue to be available for travel after 31-Jan-2022 until 30-Sep-2022, although changes will be required to be made seven days prior to the travel date at the latest. [more - original PR]