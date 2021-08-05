Aer Lingus enters 10 year franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines
Aer Lingus entered (04-Aug-2021) a franchise agreement with Emerald Airlines, scheduled to commence 01-Jan-2023 for a period of ten years for the operation of Aer Lingus Regional services. As the contract is not due to commence for 18 months, Aer Lingus continues to work closely with Emerald Airlines to evaluate options with respect to an earlier contract start date in light of Stobart Air ceasing operations. The agreement will support Aer Lingus's Dublin hub strategy by providing connectivity of UK provincial airports to North America via Dublin. The agreement will offer connectivity between Ireland and regional airports in UK, the Isle of Man and Jersey, with options for network expansion to more regional airports in the future. Under the agreement, Emerald Airlines will operate ATR turboprop aircraft on the regional routes with associated Aer Lingus branding and livery. More than 400 staff will be required between now and commencement of services. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]