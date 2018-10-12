Become a CAPA Member
12-Oct-2018 12:12 PM

Aer Lingus CEO to resign after 30 years at carrier, to be succeeded by British Airways executive

Aer Lingus announced (11-Oct-2018) Stephen Kavanagh will resign as CEO on 01-Jan-2019 but will remain on the airline's board as a non executive director. Mr Kavanagh will be succeeded as CEO and executive director by Sean Doyle, who is currently British Airways director of network, fleet and alliances. Mr Kavanagh has worked for Aer Lingus for 30 years and has been CEO for the last four years. [more - original PR]

