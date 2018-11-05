5-Nov-2018 11:25 AM
Aer Lingus aims to become leading value carrier across the North Atlantic
Aer Lingus announced (02-Nov-2018) plans to 'fast track' its ambition to become the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic. Details include:
- A new brand identity, new uniforms, dramatically increased marketing spend in North America, a free social media WiFi package and complimentary alcohol for all guests across the North Atlantic;
- Improved mobile web, Aer Club and self service options to underpin the growth strategy;
- North Atlantic fleet to increase from 17 to 30 aircraft by 2023;
- A330 fleet to increase from 13 to 16 aircraft and plans to invest in 14 A321LR aircraft to provide capacity to grow both across the Atlantic and within Europe;
- Trans Atlantic seat capacity to increase from 2.8 million p/a to 4.7 million p/a with increased fleet;
- Investment in hub infrastructure at Dublin Airport forecast to add up to EUR18.6 billion to Ireland's GDP over the next 15 years, as well as generate an additional 33,950 jobs for the Irish economy. [more - original PR]