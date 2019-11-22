22-Nov-2019 9:04 AM
Aena trials facial recognition technology at Madrid Airport
Aena announced (21-Nov-2019) it commenced facial recognition trials at Madrid Barajas Airport. The trial is in partnership with IECISA, Gunnebo and Thales. The trial is being carrier out with volunteer Iberia passengers heading to Asturias and Brussels. The trial is Aena's second, following a successful trial at Menorca Airport. The Madrid trial includes an extra step in the process, allowing passengers to register their biometric data over Aena's app. [more - original PR - Aena - Spanish][more - original PR - Iberia - Spanish]