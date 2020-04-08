8-Apr-2020 10:54 AM
Aena to operate 'on demand' at Spanish regional airports
Aena announced (07-Apr-2020) plans to operate "on demand" at Vigo Airport, A Coruna Airport and Granada Federico Garcia Lorca Airport from 08-Apr-2020. Airlines will be able to request to use the airports three hours in advance. Essential air services will be carried out as usual. The aim of the adjustments is to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus for workers and adapt to levels of use of infrastructure. [more - original PR - Spanish] [more - original PR - II - Spanish] [more - original PR - III - Spanish]