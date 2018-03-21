Aena to invest EUR1.6bn in Madrid Airport

Spain's Public Works and Transport Ministry announced (21-Mar-2018) Aena will invest EUR1.6 billion at Madrid Barajas Airport during the 2017-2026 period, of which EUR530 million will be during the 2017-2021 period and EUR1 billion over 2022-2026. Investment projects include:

Infrastructure improvements and equipment renovation at terminals 1, 2 and 3;

Expansion of terminal 4 and creation of new widebody aircraft parking.

Aena will complement its investment plan by seeking to diversify the services offered at the airport's real estate, focusing on logistics, cargo, hotel, offices and congress opportunities. [more - original PR - Spanish]